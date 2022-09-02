PATCH 2.3.2

FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS

🔸Improved ambient sounds, reverb effects, and volume balance across the game.

🔸Added new small points of interest, additional covers and places to loot in Pobeda Factory, Kolhoz Zarya and Bolotki Village areas.

🔸Improved ammo handling. Don't need to hold the box in hand to load the mag, and you can hold the trigger on the mag to start transferring bullets from mag to the box or from mag to mag.

🔸Spectre scope zoom is now 4x by default and 1x when switched, not the other way around.

🔸New epilogue scenes. Different depending on the ending and much more immersive.

🔸Updated ladder grab/climb sounds.

🔸Drastically reduced the frequency of mimic phrases so they don't bother as much in the late game.

🔸Added VFX to the healing booth.

BUG FIXES

🔸Fixed being able to sell quest items and toilet paper that could lead to infinite money or progression blocks.

🔸Fixed missing sound and visual effects when enemy armor is penetrated.

🔸Fixed crash when selling gun with attachments.

🔸Fixed achievements on Steam that were impossible to complete.

🔸Fixed bullets not properly ricocheting from dense surfaces.

🔸Fixed bullet shells not always ejecting.

🔸Fixed bright flashes that were sometimes happening while firing guns.

Overall Steam Rating 93%

🔹Thanks to all our explorers, we’ve reached a new record for us! And you know we ain’t stopping anytime soon 😄