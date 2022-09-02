[Ver 1.0.09020] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed problem that dark mode was not canceled at game startup. (System data will be deleted when an accident occurs, so it is necessary to reset the system data.)
- Adjusted the difficulty level when "Casual Mode" is selected. (Abolition of temporarily granted skills, removal of spikes and ice floor. (Please select this option without any pressure)
- Corrected message logs regarding gimmicks in some dungeons.
- Modified conditions for selling stone statue furniture.
- Modified ornaments of monsters.
- Added ornaments for monsters.
- Added skills that some monsters can learn.
- Improved the function of predictive conversion.
- Fixed a bug in which the effects of the state abnormality (sleep) were duplicated and extended.
- Some titles are no longer pleasant depending on the traps you step on.
- Fixed dialogue of monsters (English only)
Changed files in this update