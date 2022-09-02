 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 2 September 2022

[Ver 1.0.09020] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 9440170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed problem that dark mode was not canceled at game startup. (System data will be deleted when an accident occurs, so it is necessary to reset the system data.)
  • Adjusted the difficulty level when "Casual Mode" is selected. (Abolition of temporarily granted skills, removal of spikes and ice floor. (Please select this option without any pressure)
  • Corrected message logs regarding gimmicks in some dungeons.
  • Modified conditions for selling stone statue furniture.
  • Modified ornaments of monsters.
  • Added ornaments for monsters.
  • Added skills that some monsters can learn.
  • Improved the function of predictive conversion.
  • Fixed a bug in which the effects of the state abnormality (sleep) were duplicated and extended.
  • Some titles are no longer pleasant depending on the traps you step on.
  • Fixed dialogue of monsters (English only)

