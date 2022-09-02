 Skip to content

PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 2 September 2022

2.0.24 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9440068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved timeline track
  • Added setting to player for sbs/ou local videos full width
  • Corrected valve index controllers ray angle
  • Added vive cosmos controller models
  • Fixed Sound problems when using DirectShow API
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1114421
  • Loading history…
