- Improved timeline track
- Added setting to player for sbs/ou local videos full width
- Corrected valve index controllers ray angle
- Added vive cosmos controller models
- Fixed Sound problems when using DirectShow API
- Minor bug fixes and improvements
PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 2 September 2022
2.0.24 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update