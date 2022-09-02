 Skip to content

Occupy Mars: The Game Playtest update for 2 September 2022

0.87.2

0.87.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added Storage Case - now you can build it inside your base for additional storage space
  • Added Radio - It's one part of a two-part feature. Now you are able to add music into OccupyMars_Data\StreamingAssets\Music and play it instead of default music. Later we will add a possibility to place the radio inside your base, and play music at some distance from it.
  • Added additional loot inside Abandoned Bases
  • Reworked panels in Hangar
  • Added minable rocks in Olympus Caves
  • Added new animations to sleeping.
  • Added emergency lights while your base building has low durability
  • Added the possibility to hold all items in hands.
  • Improve plants models

Bugfixes:

  • explosions on Spotty robot and Jetpack now work properly
  • explosions now properly deal damage to abandoned buildings
  • Small Solar Panels now should properly rotate towards the sun.
  • fixed text information while refilling suit in well
  • fixed bugs related to the panel in Hangar
  • rover drill now should be properly unlocked using techtree
  • add support for more animations (mainly doors, drawers, and Irises)
  • fixed problem with main menu panels not showing after exiting tutorials
  • fixed problem with sleeping hours showing more than 24 hours.
  • fixed problem when sometimes tourist mode not having all items
  • fixed problem when sometimes unplugging cable was blocked
  • fixed problems with finishing electricity, greenhouse, and tools tutorials
  • fixed problems with color selection in the main menu profile section
  • a fixed problem that occurs while combining items with 0 durability
  • fixed problem with spamming achievements
  • fixed problem with opening crates and waste tank
  • fixed problems with main menu navigation using the gamepad
  • fixed problems with destroyed buildings without texture
  • changed visibility of withering plants
  • fixed problem with a spamming log while enabling
  • fixed inability to pick up and move plants by hand
  • fixed player movement speed while crouching
  • You will no longer need to crouch to enter airlocks in some destroyed bases
  • fixed problem with unnaturally head rotation while pressing the middle mouse button
  • fixed stucking items in the air while taking them out from Hotbar
  • changed spectral detector lvl2/lvl3 range
  • fixed UI problems in UI save/load panel
  • fixed tools upgrading
  • fixed holes in Olympus Mount
  • fixed low resolution icon textures on low settings
  • fixed problem with rover driving normally on low battery

Hotfix 87.3

  • fixed issue with controller not working properly

