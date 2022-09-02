Features:
- Added Storage Case - now you can build it inside your base for additional storage space
- Added Radio - It's one part of a two-part feature. Now you are able to add music into OccupyMars_Data\StreamingAssets\Music and play it instead of default music. Later we will add a possibility to place the radio inside your base, and play music at some distance from it.
- Added additional loot inside Abandoned Bases
- Reworked panels in Hangar
- Added minable rocks in Olympus Caves
- Added new animations to sleeping.
- Added emergency lights while your base building has low durability
- Added the possibility to hold all items in hands.
- Improve plants models
Bugfixes:
- explosions on Spotty robot and Jetpack now work properly
- explosions now properly deal damage to abandoned buildings
- Small Solar Panels now should properly rotate towards the sun.
- fixed text information while refilling suit in well
- fixed bugs related to the panel in Hangar
- rover drill now should be properly unlocked using techtree
- add support for more animations (mainly doors, drawers, and Irises)
- fixed problem with main menu panels not showing after exiting tutorials
- fixed problem with sleeping hours showing more than 24 hours.
- fixed problem when sometimes tourist mode not having all items
- fixed problem when sometimes unplugging cable was blocked
- fixed problems with finishing electricity, greenhouse, and tools tutorials
- fixed problems with color selection in the main menu profile section
- a fixed problem that occurs while combining items with 0 durability
- fixed problem with spamming achievements
- fixed problem with opening crates and waste tank
- fixed problems with main menu navigation using the gamepad
- fixed problems with destroyed buildings without texture
- changed visibility of withering plants
- fixed problem with a spamming log while enabling
- fixed inability to pick up and move plants by hand
- fixed player movement speed while crouching
- You will no longer need to crouch to enter airlocks in some destroyed bases
- fixed problem with unnaturally head rotation while pressing the middle mouse button
- fixed stucking items in the air while taking them out from Hotbar
- changed spectral detector lvl2/lvl3 range
- fixed UI problems in UI save/load panel
- fixed tools upgrading
- fixed holes in Olympus Mount
- fixed low resolution icon textures on low settings
- fixed problem with rover driving normally on low battery
Hotfix 87.3
- fixed issue with controller not working properly
