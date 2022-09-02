Game Update 89

Lava:
-Added more wood panels on side
-Changed bomb site B on SND
Gun Mechanics:
-Improve gun feel when shooting
-Stabilized gun rotation shooting
-Stabilized vertical recoil with increase pace
