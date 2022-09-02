 Skip to content

Angry Angry Shark update for 2 September 2022

Game Update 89

Build 9439943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lava:
-Added more wood panels on side
-Changed bomb site B on SND

Gun Mechanics:
-Improve gun feel when shooting
-Stabilized gun rotation shooting
-Stabilized vertical recoil with increase pace

