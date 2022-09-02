 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 2 September 2022

Small update V. 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed and added:

  • The ship now turns well regardless of the FPS at which the game is running.
  • The direction of the ship when respawning after ringing the bell is now also reset.
  • The little boat now has a small seat and the player when driving always sits there.
  • In the dark commercial area there are no more problems when starting/finishing the level.
  • In the fitxel zone there is now the statue of the first speedrunner.
  • In the factory and dark factory there is no longer a red button that was useless if you had passed the level.

