Small update V. 1.1.1

Fixed and added:
- The ship now turns well regardless of the FPS at which the game is running.
- The direction of the ship when respawning after ringing the bell is now also reset.
- The little boat now has a small seat and the player when driving always sits there.
- In the dark commercial area there are no more problems when starting/finishing the level.
- In the fitxel zone there is now the statue of the first speedrunner.
- In the factory and dark factory there is no longer a red button that was useless if you had passed the level.
Changed files in this update