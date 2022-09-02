v1.2.1 now available!

Great news! We have just released a new update for Power to the People. Here's the change log:
New content
- Added decorative images to all random world event types.
- New feature that allows players to randomize level modifiers when setting up a sandbox mode game.
- Left-handed players rejoice! Now we allow players to remap controls to the arrow keys (for camera movement for example) even though they are also used to navigate the UI.
Fixes
- Fixed bug that caused the power line explosion visual effect to play again if placing a new power line next to one that had already failed in the past.
- Fixed bug that could cause the game to become unresponsive if deactivating the power line placement tool while the popup warning of a high voltage / low voltage conflict is being displayed.
- Fixed bug that caused the game to crash if loading a saved game that contained a broken underground power line.
- Fixed bug that caused high voltage power lines to overload instantly if placing an underground hub under them.
- Fixed bug that caused historic statistical information for power plants and substations to be lost when upgrading them.
- Fixed bug that caused money spent on upgrades not to be counted towards the "money invested" category in final score.
- Fixed bug that caused Taj Mahal to be displayed incorrectly after going into underground mode and then to the surface again.
Changed files in this update