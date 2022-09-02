Enchants functionality changes

— Infinite enchant now increases the cost of the card by 1X after every use

— Vigor now doubles the amount of charges on a card

— Static now reduces the cost of the card in half if it was in your hand at the time of redraw (it can go to 0 after a few redraws)

Other stuff

— cairns visuals updated

— trickster boss now does not spawn in act 1

— rune of gust visuals updated

— locale fixes here and there

Bugs and optimisation

— A pathfinding fix that should solve problems with huge spawns leaving stuck units in terrain and breaking pathfinding in lategame. Please let us know if you see this breaking after this patch <3