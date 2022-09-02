DD#85 Generic Improvements

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

I didn't set up a specific goal for this week. Instead, the updates of this week contain improvements on different aspects of the game. Here are some details:

New achievement:

We started with a new Steam achievement that triggers by hitting Trump with the steel chair of Sanders mostly just for a meme. However, as I mentioned a long time ago, I consider this an action to remember them. Especially to Sanders, I honestly believe this passionate old gentleman deserves better. However, life is simply unfair.

New locations:

An abandoned mine has been added in Queensmouth as we still have something unanswered left behind by the main quest. I intend to fill in what is still missing. I believe a good mystery story or a detective story is not achieved by intentionally hiding something important from the audience. Instead, all the clues shall be right there in plain sight, logically connected while in an unexpected manner. The cave is relatively empty right now. But, more content, especially the ones related to local stories will be added when art assets are ready.

Another location in Egypt is also accessible now. We can finally get out of the cave and head into the desert where sinister creatures lurk.

New Enemies/Pets

Each new location shall have something unique to it. For Egypt, we get some black scorpions. They are rendered from fully animated 3D models, having the ability to cause poison and paralysis on their prey. On the good side, you may be able to bind them and turn them into your pets. Let them aid you when facing more hideous supernatural threats locally and globally.

More Butterfly Wings Locations

Butterfly wings now work in more areas, including those two new locations added this week and some locations in the Bazaar. They shall greatly help navigate those areas more conveniently and get you out of danger when necessary. To those who prefer to play casually, the butterfly wings can always be acquired from cheats.

Better Mission Rewards

The hardhats given by a certain angel on the top of the Unfinished Building are largely outdated.

The prefix system didn't exist back then. Thus, they lack the diversity and colorfulness the new items nowadays have. To address this issue, a full upgrade to those hardhats has taken place this week. It shall make those hats more in line with new items.

Dr. Yang as an infamous doctor in Chinese gaming history and the final boss of an in-game dungeon previously lacks the special drops other Boss characters have. This issue is now also addressed. He now drops special ECT gloves that can modify the normal heavy punch skill into something that matches his terrible reputation. It also serves as a reminder that his atrocity of torturing thousands of young kids in the name of curing internet addiction shall not be forgotten.

Other improvements of this week include more generic item templates to generate daggers, hats, and pickaxes; more crafting materials sold in the 3D printing store; and system preparation for next week's updates.

That's for this week. The start of September is a bit overwhelming. In real life, I get some really great news and some not-so-great news. A lot of things require my attention elsewhere. But the game's updates shall never stop.

Reminder: Next week's DD may come with the announcement of a special discount. After that, with some short delay, the game price will increase permanently. This was mentioned in previous DDs.

Today's changelog:

##########Content############

New item: ECT glove. (It can have different prefixes. It always modifies the "Heavy Punch" skill. It always increases the power of thunder skills.)

Dr. Yang now drops ECT gloves.

Human characters can now learn the "Heavy Punch" skill.

Butterfly wings now work in the Jackel's Neste to return you to the Bazaar.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that can cause the animation sequence plays incorrectly if the sequence both has an attack animation and more than one skill animation.

Fixed some misplacement of some traditional Chinese localization keys. (It does not affect gameplay. But, it's fixed to ensure the project is well organized.)