INCOMER Playtest Update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 9439773 · Last edited 2 September 2022 – 12:09:27 UTC by Wendy

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where floor and ceiling decals were adding to the NavMesh, meaning enemy AI either saw them as obstacles (e.g. the hanging ceiling wires, enemies would walk around rather than through), and wires on the floor were seen as additional platforms, allowing AI to use paths through walls and out of boundaries of the level. This has been resolved by making them all non-static for now.

Fixed the volume slider in the menu options to actually change the volume(!)

The red light of the generator was only appearing on the level preview for level 2, it now also appears in the level itself

Ammo and inventory now transfers between levels

IMPROVEMENTS

Player movement has been tweaked, but will still need further tweaking. Upon start of the game, a Dexterity value is rolled. This was originally between 3 - 19, it has been lowered to 3 - 12, but an additional boost has been added. This still provides very different results depending on what you roll. Most likely this value will have to be increased in the next update and perhaps the range limited even moreso.

Ability to look up and down added.

Manual lighting draw distance increased.

You can now mousewheel up and down to change weapons.

HUD elements added to show inventory and currently equipped weapon.

Notifications menu added to allow for in-game messages, such as detailing items picked up. This is a basic start and will require further development to flesh it out.

Special thanks to Malloid for playtesting feedback. Further amendments to come based on feedback.

Current workload can be viewed on the following Trello board:

https://trello.com/b/tdwtpiWr/unity-development