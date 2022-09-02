V0.8555 Updates

Bug fixes:
- Enhance the processing ability of saving protection under certain circumstances;
- Enhance the effect of tablet “Battle Roar”;
- Fixed the bug that tablet “Assault”cannot take effect under certain circumstances;
- Fixed the bug that the effect of tablet “Stone” will be invalid under certain circumstances;
- Fixed the bug that tablet “Initative” will lose effect due to errors under certain circumstances;
- Fixed the bug that tablet “Star Storm” cannot take effect when “Fleeting Power” exists at the same time;
- Fixed the bug in the execution process of slate “Falcon Form” and “Eagle Eye”;
- Fixed the mistakes in the description of tablet “Doom Blade“;
-Fixed the bug that the challenge ”Clone Monster” has a certain probability of generating monsters next to warriors by mistake;
- Fixed the bug that “Resurrection” cannot refresh under certain circumstances;
- Fixed some description mistakes in English and Japanese translation;
Changed depots in beta branch