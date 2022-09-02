 Skip to content

Dead District update for 2 September 2022

New Update Version 0.1.7!

Build 9439767 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello friends, a new update has arrived!

In Update:

  • Fixed disappearance of quick slots when equipping some equipment
  • Added loot respawn in cars
  • Added several new POIs - Hangars and Fuel Stations
  • Reduced damage compensation when wearing armor
  • Added cars in singleplayer
  • Fixed bug with RPG quest crafting
  • Reduced time of night
  • Some POIs icons changed
  • Added ketchup (do you like ketchup?)
  • With the water catcher you can fill the container
  • Other minor changes and fixes

The servers have been wiped

