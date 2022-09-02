New Update Version 0.1.7!

Hello friends, a new update has arrived!
In Update:
- Fixed disappearance of quick slots when equipping some equipment
- Added loot respawn in cars
- Added several new POIs - Hangars and Fuel Stations
- Reduced damage compensation when wearing armor
- Added cars in singleplayer
- Fixed bug with RPG quest crafting
- Reduced time of night
- Some POIs icons changed
- Added ketchup (do you like ketchup?)
- With the water catcher you can fill the container
- Other minor changes and fixes
The servers have been wiped
Changed files in this update