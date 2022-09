Share · View all patches · Build 9439728 · Last edited 2 September 2022 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

thank you for playing and testing Cinderstone Online! We love to see all of you playing our game.

We have fixed some critical bugs and we are working on the next bigger one!

Fixed combat delay

Fixed some quest hitboxes

Possible fix for Party dungeon finder not working for everyone

Fixed lava boss dropping loot inside lava

Possible fix for characters disappearing

Fixed some exploit (more fixes coming soon)

Thank you for testing our game!