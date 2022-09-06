Patch 2.1 is live!

Hello, Fossil Hunters!

Patch v2.1 is here!

It took us longer than expected, but we can finally let you know that Dinosaur Fossil Hunter is ready to update to version 2.1!

Over the last 2 weeks our team has been working relentlessly to get rid of various issues players have reported to us, with particular emphasis on the most critical ones. Some of the most important issues that Patch v2.1 addresses are bugs causing an infinite loading time after traveling to the museum, cursor disappearance in the main menu and autosave issue that was behind disappearance of various dinosaur skeletons and expositions displayed at players’ museums.

Important note for all players who lost their dinosaurs or expositions

Fix should successfully prevent autosave issue from resurfacing, but bringing back lost objects requires an individual approach to every player who fell victim to it.

FULL CHANGELOG

Fixes:

fixed autosave issues, sometimes resetting players progress

fixed rare issue of infinity loading after traveling to museum

fixed missing cursor after launching game with gamepad connected

fixed issues with small crates position at new pickup

added missing road sections on Dinosaur Canyon and Grizzlies East tablet maps

fixed scrolling in the knowledge base

fixed Dromaeosaurus head texturing

fixed issue with controller icon overlapping other icons at main menu

fixed excavation lamp missing cable and plug

fixed missing emission at the excavation lamp

fixed possibility to lock a player in prologue

fixed issues with gamepad navigation

fixed blocked movement after fast menu quit

fixed some terrain issues at Grizzlies East map

fixed player rotation after reset

fixed resetting of some controls settings

fixed filtering (highlighting) crates at location minimap

fixed wrong floor material at the museum exposition area

fixed stones that can’t be removed at second quarry location

fixed problems with Styracosaurus bones scanning

fixed problems with Dromaeosaurus leg cleaning

fixed missing collider at museum stairs rail

removed possibility to overwrite autosave

added some missing translations

blocked possibility of setting the wrong description of the dinosaur

blocked possibility to block player while using drone

reworked controls panel

changed drone sounds

Dinosaur Canyon HUB - fixed issue with texture

Features:

added “Ultra” and “Very low” graphic settings

added possibility to filter (highlight) empty crates at location minimap

added scrolls highlight when they’re selected with gamepad navigation

added autosave at the museum with manually set time interval

We hope this update will address the most common problems which some of you experienced. We’re waiting for your feedback and meanwhile, we are focusing on finishing the Designer DLC which should be ready pretty soon. Remember to add it to your Wishlist if you haven’t already. :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2065550/Dinosaur_Fossil_Hunter__Designer_DLC/

Best Regards,

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter Team