- New Features:
Upgraded castles now produce additional income
Tome updates w/ additional clarification
- Game Balances:
Cockatrice assassination hit chance increased from 20% to 25%
Elven Archers missile hit chance increased from 10% to 25%
Elven Mounted Archers missile hit chance increased from 20% to 35%
Gadianton Assassin assassination hit chance increased from 10% to 15%
** Gorgon assassination hit chance increased from 30% to 35%
- Bug fix:
** Fixed issue where saving/loading a game could infinitely increase a Hero's stats (thanks Grune!)
Telestians update for 2 September 2022
Version 1.4 has been released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
