Telestians update for 2 September 2022

Version 1.4 has been released

  • New Features:
    Upgraded castles now produce additional income
     Tome updates w/ additional clarification
  • Game Balances:
    Cockatrice assassination hit chance increased from 20% to 25%
     Elven Archers missile hit chance increased from 10% to 25%
    Elven Mounted Archers missile hit chance increased from 20% to 35%
     Gadianton Assassin assassination hit chance increased from 10% to 15%
    ** Gorgon assassination hit chance increased from 30% to 35%
  • Bug fix:
    ** Fixed issue where saving/loading a game could infinitely increase a Hero's stats (thanks Grune!)

