Capto update for 5 September 2022

What's New in v1.2.32

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update, Capto’s audio driver will continue to show on your Mac sound preferences even after you've quit the app. 'CaptoHelper' daemon is kept running on your Mac in order to monitor the audio driver, to avoid any loss of audio or muted volume.

