Weekly Update! ACHIEVEMENTS!

Hello everyone! finally, come back...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

Our holidays are over :( and we're back to work with Hack and Slime, but we don't bring you any updates, today we add to the game...

33 ACHIEVEMENTS TO UNLOCK!!

We know you want achievements and we know you want to get them all, so now you have them. We will add more soon, many more in fact, but we need the game to keep growing to be able to include them.

We also bring some improvements (changelog) related to the gameplay, every day Hack and Slime have fewer bugs and better gameplay.

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Reminder for those having problems with the controllers:

Uninstall and install the game. Steam settings have been changed but may not change until re-install.

Go to your Steam library > Hack and Slime > right click: properties > controller > disable Steam Input

This will fix all your issues with controller detection when launching the game or connecting a controller at any time.

Changelog

Reworked the code that displayed the buff and debuff icons to resolve the duplicate issue.

Healing Wells now regenerate health immediately, with no cooldowns.

Fixed all bugs in the information displayed by the trainer on active skills.

Fixed a bug where the value of the "Vampiric Transfer" skill is now calculated correctly.

Now Hack and Slime have achievements to unlock!.

We have included achievements 33 initial achievements, but they will be expanded soon.

Pending Changes