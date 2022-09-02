Update 2.2.0 - Letter translate, improve loading time, bug fixes

Hello everyone

I updated the update to version 2.2.0

I realize that the letter system is very popular, the most favorite feature of many users, but with the wide variety of languages coming from players around the world, we may accidentally ignore players' letters from languages that we don't understand.

So I added a translation feature, there will be a button to turn on and off auto translation to translate the letter into the current language you use in the game. This system uses Google Translate, although it certainly can't be perfect, but hopefully it will help people understand letters in other languages.

In addition, there is a small update in the previous version that I have not announced that is adding a Term of Use section and a Report button in the mail so that players can report. I will receive and handle by deleting invalid letters or ban users who violate many times, contributing to cleaning up the content coming from this letter feature.

Since last several updates, the game have a bit annoying because of longer loading time, so I have an improvement in this update that help the game boot up faster.

Finally, I would like to inform you that Chill Town will soon have a closed beta test in early October for interested users. We will have a separate announcement for user to register, make sure you have a wishlist and follow the game so you don't miss this announcement.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940200/Chill_Town/