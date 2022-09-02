 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 2 September 2022

0.4.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9439198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nerfed the Butterfly tornado move when standing still/taking damage/healing
  • Fixed the broken hitboxes when crouching on ice
  • Fixed some bugs with Goblin not pausing properly when the game is paused
  • Changed the Hex mushroom damage increase from 4 to 5 and fixed so the description shows the proper value
  • Fixed so you can fight the Armadillo boss from the left side
  • Small visual changes to Lives in the death screen
  • Fixed so arrows in Lava Temple will not shoot if paused

