- Nerfed the Butterfly tornado move when standing still/taking damage/healing
- Fixed the broken hitboxes when crouching on ice
- Fixed some bugs with Goblin not pausing properly when the game is paused
- Changed the Hex mushroom damage increase from 4 to 5 and fixed so the description shows the proper value
- Fixed so you can fight the Armadillo boss from the left side
- Small visual changes to Lives in the death screen
- Fixed so arrows in Lava Temple will not shoot if paused
Lone Fungus update for 2 September 2022
0.4.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update