20220902 Update content

Optimized bullet and physics effects Reduced lag caused by too many bullets and monsters in the late game

Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes freeze after reviving

Fixed an issue where weapon icons were not displayed in some cases

Weapon stat balance adjustment

Monster stat balance adjustment

Operational changes. Downjump changed from pressing down key + jump key to pressing down key to trigger

Fixed an issue where the upgrade interface would be launched after death in some cases, causing the game to go wrong