Super Weapon Master update for 2 September 2022

20220902 Update content

Build 9439182

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized bullet and physics effects Reduced lag caused by too many bullets and monsters in the late game
Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes freeze after reviving
Fixed an issue where weapon icons were not displayed in some cases
Weapon stat balance adjustment
Monster stat balance adjustment
Operational changes. Downjump changed from pressing down key + jump key to pressing down key to trigger
Fixed an issue where the upgrade interface would be launched after death in some cases, causing the game to go wrong

