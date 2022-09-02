 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Exo update for 2 September 2022

Preparing for cosmetic update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9439157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In Preparation for the cosmetic update in September

  • Cups will now only be drinkable once per level.

Cheers to those who took advantage of the free drinks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link