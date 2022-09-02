[Sep. 2nd] Maintenance Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commander:

We will temporarily maintain the server later on September 2nd, (UTC+8), and the estimated maintenance time is 30-180 minutes.

Adjustment Content

Bug fixes and optimizations:

Frontline upgrade logic optimization Optimized the problem that Blackstone could not find occasionally Fixed the issue that Super Monthly Card users could not get double Corridor Coin rewards when skipping the battle of the Endless Corridor Fix the bug that Bounty Quest cannot display the state of auto-dispatch Fix the problem of incorrect description of some items Fix the bug of the Ancient of Echo interface Fixed the bug that killing monsters in the Misty Mountains could not gain EXP Fix the problem that the low drop rate of the Mythical gear in the Misty Mountains Fix the problem that the number of diamonds in Journey Package, Training Package, Bond Pack is incorrectly configured Fix the problem that killing monsters in Misty Mountains does not get rage

Extra instructions:

At present, there may be a data error problem when logging in to the game, and players need to exit and login in again to get data back to normal.

We are working on the issue, it's expected to be fixed next week and we'll send compensation. Sorry for the inconvenience.

The Book of Yog Team