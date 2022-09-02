 Skip to content

Phantom Hysteria update for 2 September 2022

Closed Beta Patch 0.9.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9439049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

  • Added phantom attack delay depending on number of players
  • Increased spawn range of phantom from the player
  • Adjusted controller drag weight
  • Added chance of phantom teleporting away when shot in single or two player lobbies
  • Adjusted the intensity of composure loss filter at all stages
  • Added more phrases to the Phantom Box
  • Adjusted the brightness of the shoulder flashlight on the Jones House map
  • Adjusted health amounts and damage dealt by phantoms on all difficulties
  • Updated the thermometer to give better feedback on evidence collection

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Molly not getting knocked back from salt-based weapons
  • Ghost no longer has a chance to spawn on top of player in the safe room
  • EMFG can no longer deal friendly fire damage
