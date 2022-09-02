Closed Beta Patch 0.9.0.4

Gameplay Changes
- Added phantom attack delay depending on number of players
- Increased spawn range of phantom from the player
- Adjusted controller drag weight
- Added chance of phantom teleporting away when shot in single or two player lobbies
- Adjusted the intensity of composure loss filter at all stages
- Added more phrases to the Phantom Box
- Adjusted the brightness of the shoulder flashlight on the Jones House map
- Adjusted health amounts and damage dealt by phantoms on all difficulties
- Updated the thermometer to give better feedback on evidence collection
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Molly not getting knocked back from salt-based weapons
- Ghost no longer has a chance to spawn on top of player in the safe room
- EMFG can no longer deal friendly fire damage