September Update (220902)

G'day, g'day!

Added the ability to skip preparation and going straight to executing techniques. Currently I've added two buttons for attacking (one for the normal means, the other for the auto-execute) that show up when confirming a technique. You can also hold the right-click button when left-clicking to activate as a shortcut.

The AI has been a tad more aggressive as well, preparing attacks on open spaces, at least possibly blocking your path. With this, the AI also takes into account movement, using moves that are likely to move them closer.

I'm sorry to say it, but the slated release state would've been in two months time. That would be two updates away. That's...not happening.

That approximation was made with the assumption I'd be just making content for the campaign, challenge and skirmish modes. But since then I've been dedicated some time to features and game improvements. Those improvements have made this game far more livelier and user friendly than when it first came out in early access. So, normally I'd say it might take another couple of months, but...

My current circumstances are undergoing changes that mean I can't focus as much on This Is Not Chess as I'd like.

I will continue to work on This Is Not Chess, especially when I'm this close to completing the little silly adventure that is the campaign. However, my priorities will be changed and This Is Not Chess won't be near the top. This means future updates will either be less frequent or contain less content and it's possible some features won't be realised in the end.

That said, I love working on this and hope to bring more to the table in future.

Neat stuff:

Can immediately execute techniques now (techniques tutorial has been changed to reflect this)

Level 18 added to campaign.

Level 19 added to campaign, albeit without cutscenes.

AI is now more aggressive and prepares attacks even if there's nobody in range.

Bugfixes and tweaks:

Fixed Interruptions tutorial not moving on to Squad Preparation next.

AI should now also stop wasting time thinking if it can't see any moves (like when all its units are frozen and paralysed)

Grass tiles properly renamed.

Fixed instances of ravestones not making noise.

Roots now have proper graphics for their long range attack.

Thank you for sticking by, let's take it easy and see where the future takes us!