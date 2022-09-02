 Skip to content

Calamity Eliminator update for 2 September 2022

Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.11)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·The workshop supports local save now. Players can keep and manage their mods before uploading mods.
·Final Boss has pillage skills now.

Fix

·Fixed display issues in Hector's voice.
·Fixed known issue.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crashing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator

