Developers Log #1: New Neutral Skills

Yooo Xandats!

We know you’ve been curious about the behind-the-scenes of Project Xandata. Well, we’ve been cooking up a bunch of new features since the EA Season 1 launch and we’re here to deliver more updates on what’s been happening! 👀

Today, we bring you Developers Log, where we will be updating you regularly on what’s coming in the game!

For Developers Log #1, we’re excited to share that we’re working on the next batch of Neutral Skills! Here are some things to look out for:

Starting it off with a new Marksman Neutral Power Skill, a skill that will allow you to send out a roving hard light bomb that bounces against walls and surfaces. Once it detects an enemy, it will launch itself towards the target before going KABOOM! 💣

This was a fun little concept that started from an explosive RC car bomb, until we decided to turn it into a throwable object to fit with the Marksman’s kit. It was a pretty straightforward plan. A bomb on wheels that bounces off walls? Nothing fancy, nothing complicated — until we hit a snag with some of the maps. Our level designers were incredibly detailed with the floor and had literal road bumps for our bouncy little friend.

After a few discussions, we arrived at the final model: the Yoyo. This really made it stand out and have its own personality. The mechanics didn’t change much from conception, except now it climbs over the little road bumps to increase its horror value. 😈

Next up, is a new Agent Neutral Utility Skill that will help get rid of enemies hot on your tail. This skill allows you to throw sharp spikes that when triggered, slows your enemies as you make your getaway. 🏃‍♂️

Ever stepped on a LEGO? Yeah well, Xandat armor won’t help you there either. These sharp, pointy objects are designed to get enemies off your back. Or, if you’re feeling creative, use it during combat to gain advantage on your enemies.

FUN FACT! Did you know that these spikes used to deal increased damage if you jump or slid into them? Yeah, that was pretty brutal.

Don’t get us started on how many of these were dropped in the original plan. A 3-stack of Fire Juggernauts in Overcharge was nothing when playing against this skill. FOUR seconds of slow damage that BUMPED UP when you jump/slid into them?!! Yep. Literal hell.

We also considered having a bleed effect when you move from your position. But ultimately, we decided to scale everything back (the damage and the slow) to make it more apt as a minor inconvenience being a Utility Skill.

These are just some of the things we need to consider when adding or balancing things in-game: Would they add more skill, fun, and another layer of playstyle, or would they just be downright useless, annoying, or overpowered?

Each skill we make complements a specific playstyle. In this case, this skill shouldn’t eliminate the opponent but rather maim or inconvenience a pursuer.

Last but not least, a new Juggernaut Neutral Power Skill that fires a missile that follows a targeted enemy with deadly precision! 🎯

Hooboy. If there was a skill that gave our QA team headaches, it was this one. A missile that could avoid obstacles and turn corners until it got destroyed or destroyed its target. It looks pretty good on paper. Sounds simple, right? Hahaha… NOPE.

From locking onto already-dead players to not dealing any damage at all, this skill has had one helluva long development story behind it–and it ain't over yet.

The skill does the funniest and frustrating things in-game. It’s as if its homing AI has made it sentient to haunt us. Not to mention, it still follows funny paths while homing in on the player. There’s A LOT of work to be done for this skill but that’s also one of the joys of game development.

From skittering up and down walls, to appearing in one place, then suddenly exploding in another, we’ve had no shortages of trouble with this missile.

We still see the potential in it, that’s why we’re continuing to hammer it to stability. There’s just some things that become a labor of love sometimes… or a labor of “I swear if you bump into that wall again I’ll <REDACTED> 🤬🤣

This next batch of Neutral Skills is still a work-in-progress but we’re hard at work getting this out for all of you Xandats, very soon!

And that’s it for Developers Log #1. We’ll catch you with more updates on the next one!

As always, thank you for supporting Project Xandata! In the meantime, have fun, get sweaty, and we hope to catch you on PXD Nights!

If you experience any issues or would like to share your feedback, join the Official Project Xandata Discord Server.