Update [5]//Patch 0.6.0.0

Hiya Principals! We have another update today, and you can bet that this one is going to make your day!

Winter has arrived in Valthiria, and the queendom is overjoyed! It's usually a time for hot drinks, staying indoors, and bundling up—but of course, you can’t just laze around in the Academy.

Behold: the Snowman Building minigame! In this new minigame, the leisure activity of making snowmen is turned into yet another learning opportunity—designed to train champions to notice and remember things quickly. Or at least someone said so.

It might be useful in a fight, yeah? Maybe? We don’t know, you’re the principal!

Get your students ready for fresh snow, frozen fingers, and another reason for fun, um, learn—in the Academy!

You can learn from anywhere, but the fancier the place, the better!

That’s why in this update, we also added a “bulding upgrade” feature for the facilities of the Academy! With the bulding upgrade, you can improve the stats of existing building. The upgraded building will then boost your students’ learning progress. Neat! Afterall, they paid a pretty penny to learn in pretty buildings, right?

Principals, meet your new champions: Rena Tarrant and Alphonse Meyer!

The two new champions couldn’t be more different if they tried. One thing they have in common? Being pushed to learn in the Academy!

Rena was too lax—and her loving parents wanted her to learn about adulting and responsibility. Alphonse tragic past made him abandon magic—and he’s being dragged to the Academy to rediscover his love for magic... and himself!

Will they be able to become a true hero? Their future is in your hands, Principal!

Here are the complete list of changes and additions in the 0.6.0.0 update:

Features

Implemented Building Upgrades

Added Mini game: Snowman Building for Winter Festival

Revamped Minigame UI

Improved patrolling enemies

Contents

New champions: Alphonse and Rena

New quests, monsters, and events

New cutscenes

Added missing 2D assets

Rebalanced skills, status effect, etc

Bugfixes

Fixed timeline for story events

Fixed teleport gate in tundra

Fixed Minigame reward screen getting stuck when choosing reward

Fixed Drink icon in Eating Minigame

Fixed FPS issue in Swimming Minigame

Fixed several quests and principal task objectives that couldn’t be completed

That’s all for this update, Principals! The development of Valthiria will continue, and so is the education standard for the Academy. What’s in the next update? Free lunches? Student loan forgiveness? Stay tuned to find out!

