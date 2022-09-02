[B][H3] September 2nd version Update Notes (Beta) [/ H3][/ B]
- Open the drop of the celestial hammer, and explore the specific ways by yourself in the game
- Optimization of Nangong Martial Arts Hall:
Increase the amount of mastery you get each time you practice
- Increased the limit of mastery that can be achieved through training (from 600 to 1000)
③ Close the South palace cold challenge
- Difficulty numerical adjustment:
Increase the number of players available
Second, increase the growth speed under different difficulties
(3) The capacity ceiling has been lowered
- Add the follow-up plot to save Tian Lao six at the end of Crescent village
Problem fixing:
- Fixed an issue where Adventure hands would not search for ingredients
- Fixed an issue where finished equipment would still drop in the maze battle
- Fixed an issue where Emei Guru could not be unlocked properly in beta
- Fixed an issue where Hongye was incorrectly configured with two exclusive martial arts
Updates to the official version:
- Fixed the occasional building inheritance anomaly when obtaining the "Rebuild the Hill" achievement
- Fixed an issue where some rewards of Five Poisons could not be obtained normally
- Fixed the problem of abnormal reward settlement in the story of Five Poisons teaching art. (including school favorability and martial arts chapter)
- Add the bonus item of the lower level Qimen martial arts of the Five Poison Religion to the Law of Ten Thousand Snakes Eating the Heart and Sticks
- Fixed an issue where five Poison teach Ouyang Jiao route hunting snake gallbladder battle is abnormal
- Correct the problem of the lack of martial arts experience in the Five Poisons teaching
Changed depots in steam_versions_test branch