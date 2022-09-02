 Skip to content

梦江湖 update for 2 September 2022

September 2nd version Update Notes (Beta)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

September 2nd version Update Notes (Beta)

  1. Open the drop of the celestial hammer, and explore the specific ways by yourself in the game
  2. Optimization of Nangong Martial Arts Hall:
    Increase the amount of mastery you get each time you practice
  3. Increased the limit of mastery that can be achieved through training (from 600 to 1000)
    ③ Close the South palace cold challenge
  4. Difficulty numerical adjustment:
    Increase the number of players available
    Second, increase the growth speed under different difficulties
    (3) The capacity ceiling has been lowered
  5. Add the follow-up plot to save Tian Lao six at the end of Crescent village

Problem fixing:

  1. Fixed an issue where Adventure hands would not search for ingredients
  2. Fixed an issue where finished equipment would still drop in the maze battle
  3. Fixed an issue where Emei Guru could not be unlocked properly in beta
  4. Fixed an issue where Hongye was incorrectly configured with two exclusive martial arts

Updates to the official version:

  1. Fixed the occasional building inheritance anomaly when obtaining the "Rebuild the Hill" achievement
  2. Fixed an issue where some rewards of Five Poisons could not be obtained normally
  3. Fixed the problem of abnormal reward settlement in the story of Five Poisons teaching art. (including school favorability and martial arts chapter)
  4. Add the bonus item of the lower level Qimen martial arts of the Five Poison Religion to the Law of Ten Thousand Snakes Eating the Heart and Sticks
  5. Fixed an issue where five Poison teach Ouyang Jiao route hunting snake gallbladder battle is abnormal
  6. Correct the problem of the lack of martial arts experience in the Five Poisons teaching

Depot 1471181
