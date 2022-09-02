Consumables Update Now Available

We’re delighted to announce that access to the Consumables update for Landlord’s Super is now available on Steam Early Access. If you have Landlord’s Super already purchased and downloaded on Steam, your game will update automatically. Otherwise, you can purchase Landlord’s Super Early Access here.

The Consumables Update marks our arrival at Version 0.9 which sees the addition of the fruit machine for gambling, an array of new consumables to restore energy and an immersive overhaul of the in-game pub. The Consumables update also includes many new features, graphical improvements, gameplay changes and bug fixes.

Overview & full patch notes below:

NEW CONSUMABLES

Work harder for longer with an array of new consumables. Purchase snacks and drinks from the Anchor Tavern and store them in your pouch to consume while on the job. Working overtime becomes easy, just keep an eye on your waistline.

FRUIT MACHINE GAMBLING

There’s now even more ways to finance your constructions, if you’ve the bottle to risk it. Find the fruit machine in the Anchor Tavern, add in a few coins and try to gauge whether the machine is ready to pay out with the all new Fruit Machine Gambler. The Fruit Machine acts just like the gambling machines of old! Cor, nice.

GRAPHICAL OVERHAUL

The characters of Sheffingham has had a tart up and look better than ever. With all new animations, unique eyes and teeth, and a general clean-up, the characters feel more alive than ever.

The Anchor Tavern has also had a renovation. The furniture art has been completely redone to match the fidelity of the rest of the game. TV’s have been installed for players to check in on the weather. Speakers have been fitted that play music during the opening hours and the Fruit Machine offers another great reason to visit.

New Rain effects and more also add to the depressing sense of being stuck in Thatcher’s Britain.

& MUCH MORE

Hangovers, more additional construction services and more detailed in the change list below.

Change List

Landlord's Super 0.9 Update (The Consumables Update)

New Features

Added a Fruit Machine (Slot Machine) to the Anchor Tavern

Added Beer Bottle, Stout Bottle, Whiskey Shot, Whiskey Bottle, Vodka Shot, Vodka Bottle, Rum Shot, * Rum Bottle, Red Wine Glass, Red Wine Bottle, White Wine Glass, White Wine Bottle, Rose Glass, Rose Bottle, Fish Snack, Bacon Snack, Pork Snack

Reworked how ordering from the bar functions, players now have to select the item they wish to buy from the shelf behind the bar

Mitchell now offers the fill in foundation frames service

Mitchell now offers the fill in no-fines frame service

Additional rain screen effects to help give better feeling of wetness

Players can now get hangovers if they drink too much Hangovers will mean players wake up later than usual, have blurred vision and a chance to vomit which will cause a loss to energy and hygiene



Changes

All NPCs have been givens significant visual improvements including better animations, unique eyes and teeth, and an overall visual touch up

Improved visuals inside the Anchor Tavern

Added beer garden area to the Anchor Tavern

Can now watch TV in the Anchor Tavern

Shower now fully cleans on one use

Rewrote some of the toilet dialogues

Winston now mentions he’ll be in the Anchor Tavern if you refuse to give him the job

Tamsin Player barred dialogue re-written to feels much more natural

Re-priced consumables (drinks & food) to be period appropriate

Added “Norman” & “Bogtrotter” to the Lout name pool

Increased Item Details font size and added an outline for better readability

Moved over Item Detail texts to the localised format - this may produce some errors so please report if you see any text issues here

When Mitchell’s boys moves tools and supplies to the tool shed, they will now put junk and damaged items into the skip

Adjusted Mitchell dialogue to better explain the use of the construction services document

Construction services document is now restricted until player has accepted Mitchell’s business agreement

The Anchor Tavern now plays music while open

Fixes

Fixed issue where Mitchell wouldn’t start rental dialogue

Fixed Mobile Compressor containing incorrect item detail text

Fixed spelling of “Seti” to “Settee”

Fixed caravan using old shower art

Fixed Tamsin some Tamsin dialogue flows that could mean players are locked out of completing jobs

Fixed issue where being smelly would break flow for Mitchell dialogues if player used catalogue

Fixed some text references for Concrete, Mortar and No-Fines that incorrectly reference strength class (should now be Standard, Strong & Prime)

Fixed rare placement issue with No-Fines walls on site

Fixed Totter’s roof job spawning supplies everyday

Fixed tier 3 window lintels preventing brick placement

Lintel colliders now enabled on load even if the window isn’t secured

Lintel colliders now enabled on securing of the window

Fixed issue that could spawn multiple job tickets for the same job

Fixed issue where selling a house to the council build with brick no-fines could hang the game

Fixed soft-lock caused by exiting the “turn around” bubble

Renamed “Curved Slate” to “Crescent Slate” to avoid confusion with Curved Slate item group

Fixed players able to pick up secured plasterboard

Can now repair plasterboard with plasterboard again

Thanks, and have fun!

Greg