PsiloSybil update for 2 September 2022

Patch notes Beta 0.6.4-c

Dark Chocolate

  • Removed a boar that allowed for a (difficult and annoying) unintended exploit to get token 24. The change is after the early exit, therefore previous runs are NOT invalidated.
  • Camera changes at the beginning of the level.

