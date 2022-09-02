Update Notes for September 2nd

- Added a shuffle pick button for "A la Carte" page
- Fixed struggling out of a stun lock being too easy
- Fixed Team Stats not updating in Sumo Mode when playing in Teams
- Tuned the blocks in Smash mode to contrast with background and provide better visibility
- Added ability to move seal pups around in Survival mode to add a new level of complexity
- Seal pups now destroy the rest of the grime if they get too stressed
- Added a few new cosmetic items
