Sumo Seals Playtest update for 2 September 2022

Update Notes for September 2nd

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a shuffle pick button for "A la Carte" page
  • Fixed struggling out of a stun lock being too easy
  • Fixed Team Stats not updating in Sumo Mode when playing in Teams
  • Tuned the blocks in Smash mode to contrast with background and provide better visibility
  • Added ability to move seal pups around in Survival mode to add a new level of complexity
  • Seal pups now destroy the rest of the grime if they get too stressed
  • Added a few new cosmetic items

