Add Vive and Valve Index compatibility

Add Dual Wield and double lightsaber mode

Added lightsaber position configuration

Added "No fail" mode for arcade songs

Fixed some tolerance issues in hit detection

Fixed the interface and textures of the tutorial

You can now play the first version of the custom song mode which allows you to play automatically generated levels from your own audio files.

The supported formats are .mp3 and .wav for the moment. You must place the files in the following folder in your computer : {DISK}:\Users{USERNAME}\AppData\LocalLow\VArch\The Rhythm of the Knight

They will then be listed in the game.