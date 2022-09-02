 Skip to content

The Rhythm of the Knight update for 2 September 2022

ROTK 2.0

Last edited by Wendy

  • Add Vive and Valve Index compatibility

  • Add Dual Wield and double lightsaber mode

  • Added lightsaber position configuration

  • Added "No fail" mode for arcade songs

  • Fixed some tolerance issues in hit detection

  • Fixed the interface and textures of the tutorial

  • You can now play the first version of the custom song mode which allows you to play automatically generated levels from your own audio files.

The supported formats are .mp3 and .wav for the moment. You must place the files in the following folder in your computer : {DISK}:\Users{USERNAME}\AppData\LocalLow\VArch\The Rhythm of the Knight
They will then be listed in the game.

