 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Card Hog update for 2 September 2022

Crash quickfixes and breaking Steam multiplayer*

Share · View all patches · Build 9438691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

So I had to rush this update out, since there were quite a few nasty crashes happening in tutorial and shop UI (thank you for reporting them)... and in turn I had to remove Steam multiplayer functionality and add CROSS PLATFORM MULTIPLAYER instead!

Which means two things:

  • You can't control lobby in the Steam overlay
  • You can play with friends that don't own Card Hog on Steam

For those who don't know, Card Hog is available on mobile (only Android version has multiplayer functionality at the moment and it is a bit broken, but I will fix it today) and I did upload a temporary multiplayer-only web version here: http://play.snoutup.com/.

  • Temporarily replaced Steam multiplayer with full blown cross-platform play
  • Fixed a pretty random tutorial crash
  • Fixed a crash related to keyboard/gamepad UI controls
  • Massively improved online gameplay responsiveness (no more locks) and stability

I would LOVE some feedback on the current multiplayer mode(s), so try playing with a friend ant let me know what I could improve!

Cheers!

  • SnoutUp

Changed files in this update

Depot 1163741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link