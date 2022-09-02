Astaroth Buffs, Shout Fix

TALENTS

Astaroth

Battle Technician - All offensive Minion stats also apply to you.

Dev note: Previously this talent only applied to the Minion Damage stat. It now also applies to Minion Critical Strike Chance, Minion Critical Strike Damage, and Minion Attack Speed.

Marshal - Your Melee Hits grant 1 stack of Marshal for 4 seconds. Marshal increases all nearby Minions' Total Damage, Damage Resistance, and Movement Speed by 10%. Stacks up to 4 times.

Dev note: This talent now functions as a stackable aura on the player and the strength of each stack has been doubled.

FIXED

Fixed Shouts not registering targets in range.