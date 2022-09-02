 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES update for 2 September 2022

[Patchnote: Ver.220902] Fixed font size for Traditional Chinese

Share · View all patches · Build 9438620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the font size is not displayed correctly when Traditional Chinese is selected in the language setting.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link