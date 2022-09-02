- Fixed an issue where the font size is not displayed correctly when Traditional Chinese is selected in the language setting.
Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES update for 2 September 2022
[Patchnote: Ver.220902] Fixed font size for Traditional Chinese
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update