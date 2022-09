Share · View all patches · Build 9438506 · Last edited 2 September 2022 – 07:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Show off your flawless kills on tonight's PXD Nights 🔫

Earn a Flawless badge by eliminating 3 enemies without taking damage!

Some tips to pull this off:

Drop BFK to all enemies

Use Fist of Bathala

Use Missile Storm

Malandoq Bolt to your enemies

(git gud)

Win 300 X-Diamonds by taking a screenshot/clip of your execution. Post it on Discord or on social media with the hashtags #PXDFlawless #PXDNights #ProjectXandata