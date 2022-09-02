[NOTICE] New Companion Johnsonville Update Announcement

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Multiple long-term update operations are reducing the frequency of updates.

Cowardly dog Johnsonville will be added as a travel companion sometime next week.

Key features include:

Travel companion for you only (other users don't see your own Johnsonville) Role of moving etc item bag (The function is the same as that of the storage box at home) Search and deliver random items Guidance message for beginners

Johnsonville is a content that has been added to serve as a guide for beginners, so we plans to not apply combat or convenience functions (such as automatic pick-up) to maintain the essential fun of the game.

The following will be sequentially updated after the initial update:

Continuous guidance message will be added if necessary Notification of dungeon location (We're thinking about how to guide this part without hurting the fun of adventure.)

Thank you to everyone who plays Rune Teller,

and we'll be back with the Cowardly Johnsonville update soon.

We are still working on custom key mapping, controller support, and additional translation, so please wait!