Brave's Rage update for 2 September 2022

Patch Notes - 0.921.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage.

This week, the long-waited cosmetic update for Sancho finally arrives!

Unlock Sancha, Sancho's alter-ego by completing challenge tier 0. (If you have cleared challenge tier 0 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

Also we fixed some bugs.

  • Fixed the problem that may cause the game to black screen and unable to continue running, a small number of players may need to restart the game and go on a new adventure to fix it completely.

  • Fixed some bugs of the cards.

And don't forget the UI brush-up！

-Improved UI

That's all! See you next week!

Dev Team,

2022.9.02

