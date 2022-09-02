Patch Notes - 0.921.10

Fellow Braves,
Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage.
This week, the long-waited cosmetic update for Sancho finally arrives!
Unlock Sancha, Sancho's alter-ego by completing challenge tier 0. (If you have cleared challenge tier 0 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)
Also we fixed some bugs.
-
Fixed the problem that may cause the game to black screen and unable to continue running, a small number of players may need to restart the game and go on a new adventure to fix it completely.
-
Fixed some bugs of the cards.
And don't forget the UI brush-up！
-Improved UI
That's all! See you next week!
Dev Team,
2022.9.02
Changed files in this update