Black Forest update for 2 September 2022

New Level, New Monster and lots of fixes and balances

Build 9438134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Level: Ziegwald doomed
  • New Monster: Only on the new Ziegwald (doomed) level, not spoiling it here, discover it yourself...
  • Fixed: Achievements should work again, I'm fairly confident I found the bug
  • Fixed: A number of small text bugs
  • Balance: Modified monster spawn times to spread them out more
  • Balance: Added a fishery to Ziegwald on easy and normal
  • Balance: Slightly reduced the number of monsters in the tutorial story Children's Tales
  • Balance: Reduced the chance of injury for repair and demolish tasks
  • Completely reworked and improved construction sounds
  • Added sound effects to repair and demolish work to most buildings
  • Some small visual updates
  • Upgrade to latest Unity engine LTS release

