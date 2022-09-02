- New Level: Ziegwald doomed
- New Monster: Only on the new Ziegwald (doomed) level, not spoiling it here, discover it yourself...
- Fixed: Achievements should work again, I'm fairly confident I found the bug
- Fixed: A number of small text bugs
- Balance: Modified monster spawn times to spread them out more
- Balance: Added a fishery to Ziegwald on easy and normal
- Balance: Slightly reduced the number of monsters in the tutorial story Children's Tales
- Balance: Reduced the chance of injury for repair and demolish tasks
- Completely reworked and improved construction sounds
- Added sound effects to repair and demolish work to most buildings
- Some small visual updates
- Upgrade to latest Unity engine LTS release
Black Forest update for 2 September 2022
New Level, New Monster and lots of fixes and balances
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update