September 26 Update for Capcom Fighting Collection with More Features!

Capcom Fighting Collection launched back in June and brought 10 classic fighting game titles to the modern era. We’ve heard your feedback regarding the collection and will publish an update featuring a slew of changes and requests to Capcom Fighting Collection on September 26!

As a quick recap, Capcom Fighting Collection contains all five games in the Darkstalkers series, Red Earth, Cyberbots, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, and Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix. Some of the major features at launch were the ability to play online for all games, Training Mode for nine of the games, the ability to quick save, display filters, an expansive museum featuring over 500 pieces of art, and much more.

Now that we’re all caught up, let’s go over a few highlights of this update that the trailer above showcased.

Color Blind Accessibility Option (Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo) – Due to community feedback, there are now new gem textures you can select to easily tell which gems are on screen without needing to see their color. We hope this new accessibility option can help more people play Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.

New Smooth Filter – A new filter will be added that smooths out the pixels and results in a more modern look for each of the games in the collection. Try it out when the update drops!

Hitboxes Viewable – For players who want to understand these classic fighting games in more detail, this feature will allow them to be more precise with their training. (Note: This feature isn’t available for Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.)

Online Opponents Latency Now Viewable (Lobby Only) – Searching for the perfect match with the best connection? You can now view a potential opponent’s latency to see if the match will be smooth.

Online Play Input Delay Setting– To further improve the quality of your matches, there is now a setting to adjust input delay before a match begins.

Dark Force in Training Mode (Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Savior 2, Vampire Hunter 2) – Dark Force is a mechanic in the Darkstalkers games that highlights each character’s uniqueness. Examples include Morrigan’s Darkness Illusion or Felicia’s Kitty Helper. With this update, players can now access Dark Force in Training Mode without any time limit.

Here are a few patch notes for this update that will improve your overall experience with Capcom Fighting Collection, whether that is through more gameplay options, accessibility, or quality of life improvements.

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix - In Training Mode, you can select levels for special moves

Red Earth – Can now select bonus stages

Red Earth - Additional Training Mode options

Ability to cancel when players are waiting to be matched up

Players who don't decide to rematch will immediately cancel

Improved clarity on photosensitivity options

Parameters for matchmaking are adjusted. Settings are now more flexible and matchmaking is easier

Number of rematches can now reach 10

Players can shuffle images within the Museum

Various text updates

As you can see, the team has worked hard to update Capcom Fighting Collection! This update will drop on September 26 on Steam. Make sure to check it out and let us know how these new options and improvements feel!