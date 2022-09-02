armoured recovery vehicle : T-16 QXZTL11 M88A3
Logistics unit PLA : cnhtc8x8 USA: M1126
Long range firepower USA m142
UAV PLA j-6w
Enemy command system (AI)
New unit: radar monitoring screen of fighter, helicopter and combat vehicle
War Platform update for 2 September 2022
August War Platform Update
