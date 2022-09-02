 Skip to content

Everyone Moves With You update for 2 September 2022

Major Story Content added and Mini Bosses

2 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new levels up to World 2 Level 5.
  • Added a mini boss to fight on World 2 Level 5.
  • Added more of a story when you beat worlds and lore for characters.
  • Added controls pages for each character.
  • Improved some performance issues and fixed some bugs.

