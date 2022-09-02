- Added new levels up to World 2 Level 5.
- Added a mini boss to fight on World 2 Level 5.
- Added more of a story when you beat worlds and lore for characters.
- Added controls pages for each character.
- Improved some performance issues and fixed some bugs.
Everyone Moves With You update for 2 September 2022
Major Story Content added and Mini Bosses
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update