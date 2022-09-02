 Skip to content

Are You A Wizard update for 2 September 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Varied invisible code streamlining to speed up gameplay by a bit.
  • Shop item descriptions now expand when hovered, accommodating spell scrolls and some other items with longer descriptions.
  • Fix some buggy interactions between "autonomous", "persistent", or "trap" spells and some spell modification upgrades (Double Durations, Wild Magic, etc.).
  • Adjust Doom spawn timer based on the level (should give you enough time to beat the more difficult levels now).

