- Varied invisible code streamlining to speed up gameplay by a bit.
- Shop item descriptions now expand when hovered, accommodating spell scrolls and some other items with longer descriptions.
- Fix some buggy interactions between "autonomous", "persistent", or "trap" spells and some spell modification upgrades (Double Durations, Wild Magic, etc.).
- Adjust Doom spawn timer based on the level (should give you enough time to beat the more difficult levels now).
Are You A Wizard update for 2 September 2022
Patch Notes v0.1.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
