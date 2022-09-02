Patch v.0.0.5 has been released.
- All weapon sounds have been updated and improved.
- Added "LAN" tab under Play Menu. From here, you can set up a server on your LAN network, add or remove bots as you wish, and choose the mode you want and play. In addition, all servers installed in the LAN tab can join this LAN server if there is another computer in the same network. The player who wants to join must change the "SEARCH IN LAN" option to "YES" under "SERVER BROWSER".
- Decreased the duration of being blind in Flashbang bomb by 30%.
- Many updates have been made and problems have been fixed in the KEYBOARD section under Options. MOUSE SCROLL UP and DOWN, which could not be done before, are now operational. You can set it as you wish.
- Footsteps systems have been improved.
- Fixed the problem that in some cases the ambient sound created after the Molotov exploded would play even after the molotov was deleted.
- Fixed the problem that some weapons kept aiming while throwing a weapon while aiming.
- Improved firing systems while walking. More bullets will now wobble depending on your speed.
- While shooting while walking, the character's speed rate will decrease momentarily depending on the rate of fire.
- Your character will lose a certain speed while taking damage while walking. This ratio will lengthen and shorten depending on the state of being Full Armor, Light Armor and Armorless.
- Updated FALL OFF systems at 25u distance on all weapons. Error fixed.
- The bug under the AMMO tab in the weapon purchase screen has been fixed.
- Fixed the issue where the weapon could not fire in some situations permanently.
- You can now minimize the game to window size from the shortcut with the F11 key.
- You can now change teams with the "Change Team" button. If the server you are connected to is not a Match Making or Auto Team Balance is not active.
Lobby and Match Making systems will be activated very soon. Stay tuned and thank you for your support!
Have fun!
