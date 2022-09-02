Update #56 -- New Tempest Cards, Bug Fixes and 1.0

Hello everyone! Here we are at the start of September (already!?), and Update #56 puts a bow in the big class balance updates that have been going on. Tempest is the focus, and I’ll preview her stuff here shortly, but firstly...

The Road Ahead

651 days ago, I pushed a button in the Steam backend that pushed Vault of the Void live into the world. (No seriously, I pushed the wrong button and set it as a 1.0 game, not an Early Access title.) The time has come to push that button once more!

Today's patch will be the last patch in Vault of the Voids Early Access lifecycle. Of course, I’ll probably be hotfixing a few small issues over the weekend, however the next time you hear from me, will be with the long awaited 1.0 release! I’m nervous, excited, terrified and anxious all at the same time, but this day was due to come eventually. Bringing VotV through EA, gathering player feedback and watching the community and game grow over the last 2 years has been mind blowing. Of course, 1.0 won’t really change much. I’m still going to be actively working on the game full time, and commited to providing updates at the same speed!

Such a change visually!

In terms of a specific date -- that information should be public next week (along with a snazzy new trailer!). I’ll be able to preview new features then as well (yes, the new Deck Builder UI will finally be released to the world!)

One small note on this -- I touched on a potential price rise coming for Vault a long time ago when I added the Tempest. I never actually got around to that, but now is the time to square that away before release. From this weekend, Vault of the Void will be moving from $14.99 USD to $17.99 USD. Wanted to give a quick warning for any last minute purchases!

Thank you everyone for so much support over the last few years. I’ll have much more to come, including a video showcasing the evolution of the game, a peek inside the fabled notebooks and more!

Tempest Changes

Last class, but not definitely not least -- the Tempest finally has her balance pass! The Tempest card pool was definitely lacking, so that was hit pretty hard. She has a total of 18 new cards to play with, and some global balance changes as well! Also, the Tempest Void Touch is now available in the Void fight!

For those wondering about the Artifacts, the full list has had a pass over and new ones are currently being added as well. That big balance pass will all be a part of the 1.0 patch as well :)

Infinity Wars

Fellow Aussie developer Lightmare Studios have been working hard on their CCG, Infinity Wars Classic. They have just launched a Kickstarter for their next set, and have opened up free access to play the game right now!

Some of you will already have unlocked the Infinity Wars Deckback inside of Vault (use code “Infinity'' if you haven’t!). Whilst that was cool -- it's time to step it up to celebrate their launch! I’ve included some limited time Alternative Artwork packs that you can pick up right now -- for 0 Void Points! The artwork features card art from their game, and there's both one for Afflictions and Sins! They’re both available now under the Unlocks screen.

Also, be sure to check out the Vault of the Void cross over promo card, alongside it's in game custom battlefield in Infinity Wars Classic today.

Profile Restore

One issue that has plagued the game since inception is the wild case where, sometimes, for unknown reasons, during a power outage or computer crash, your profile may be deleted. I’ve always taken backups for this very reason, but restoring your Profile could sometimes be a bit of a problem -- no longer!

I’ve now added the ability to restore your Profile from one of the backups automatically from the Options menu. Also, if the game detects your Profile was deleted and it has backups available, it will prompt you at the Main Menu and restore it for you!

And that's it from me! I’ll continue to monitor any issues that come up over the next few days, and hotfix if they do. A big thank you to all the really kind reviews recently as well -- it helps so much when it comes to spreading the word of Vault around.

Next time we speak -- it’s 1.0 time!

Thanks everyone -- all for now <3

Early Access Josh

Newish Stuff

New Tempest Cards and balance changes! (see below)

Potions have now been added to the Compendium

All "Highest HP" effects will now ignore Immune targets.

Added a Profile restore system for those rare times when your Profile is corrupted by a computer crash/power outage.

Visual Effect added for Ignite

Visual Effect added for Swamp Witch.

Vision cards can now been seen in order when you click on your Deck.

Added visual effects for when cards are played and the location they go to.

Can now re-enter the Sins event

Tempest Void touched is now in the game.

Changes to the tutorial to ensure certain cards aren't shown which may overwhelm newer players!

Tempest Things

18 NEW CARDS !

! Rebuke : Changed Zeal from 1 to 2 and damage from 22(30) to 24(32).

: Changed Zeal from 1 to 2 and damage from 22(30) to 24(32). Forked Thrust : Changed "adjacent" to "other" and damage from 7(11) to 9(13)

: Changed "adjacent" to "other" and damage from 7(11) to 9(13) Static Sabre : Changed damage from 8(12) to 8(10), but added "Apply Shock 2(4)." after the damage.

: Changed damage from 8(12) to 8(10), but added "Apply Shock 2(4)." after the damage. Conduit : Changed damage from 26(30) to 28(32).

: Changed damage from 26(30) to 28(32). Cadence : Now costs 1 less.

: Now costs 1 less. Stalwart : Now costs 1 less.

: Now costs 1 less. Eye of the Storm : Now costs 2 less.

: Now costs 2 less. Overload : Changed from "all enemies" to "the highest HP enemy."

: Changed from "all enemies" to "the highest HP enemy." Imbue Weapon : Changed damage from 13(20) to 10(16), but changed the +1 per Overcharge to +2.

: Changed damage from 13(20) to 10(16), but changed the +1 per Overcharge to +2. Neutral All Alone : Made the base damage hit all enemies.

: Made the base damage hit all enemies. Zeal : Righteous Aura changed to "At the end of the turn, deal damage equal to half Zeal (rounded up) to all enemies. Affected by Rage."

: Righteous Aura changed to "At the end of the turn, deal damage equal to half Zeal (rounded up) to all enemies. Affected by Rage." Zeal : Hollow Vengeance gained "Overcharge 1".

: Hollow Vengeance gained "Overcharge 1". Zeal : Sacred Rays - +1 damage

: Sacred Rays - +1 damage Zeal : Righteous Aura - +2 damage

: Righteous Aura - +2 damage Zeal : Sacred Flare - +3 AoE Shock

: Sacred Flare - +3 AoE Shock Zeal : Augment Armament changed to "Upgrade 1 card from your Deck"

: Augment Armament changed to "Upgrade 1 card from your Deck" Zeal: Augment Arsenal changed to "Upgrade 2 cards from your Deck"

Bug Fixes