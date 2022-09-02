 Skip to content

Stationeers Dedicated Server update for 2 September 2022

Hotfix v0.2.3570.17365

Build 9437672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed Reduced the amount of heat tank structures radiate by 50x. A tank now radiates heat in the same order of magnitude as a pipe network of the same volume.
  • Changed Reduced the amount of heat tanks convect by 2x.
  • Fixed Atmospherics Threads race condition that caused Thermal Radiation calculation to return incorrect results in certain scenarios. This caused a bug where Pipe atmospheres would sometimes rapidly radiate down to absolute zero (-273.1C) on the moon OR thermal radiation would stop working altogether. Thanks @Windsinger & @zkxs for helping us reproduce and solve this quickly.
  • Changed Atmospheres in vacuums can no longer radiate to 0DegreesK.
  • Fixed Hunger and Hydration not decreasing in single-player when not hosting.
  • Fixed CleanUpPlayers Command deleting yourself if not hosting.
  • Fixed LocalPlayer not showing up in scoreboard when in single-player.

Changed files in this update

Stationeers Dedicated Server(Windows) Depot 600761
Stationeers Dedicated Server(Linux) Depot 600762
