- Changed Reduced the amount of heat tank structures radiate by 50x. A tank now radiates heat in the same order of magnitude as a pipe network of the same volume.
- Changed Reduced the amount of heat tanks convect by 2x.
- Fixed Atmospherics Threads race condition that caused Thermal Radiation calculation to return incorrect results in certain scenarios. This caused a bug where Pipe atmospheres would sometimes rapidly radiate down to absolute zero (-273.1C) on the moon OR thermal radiation would stop working altogether. Thanks @Windsinger & @zkxs for helping us reproduce and solve this quickly.
- Changed Atmospheres in vacuums can no longer radiate to 0DegreesK.
- Fixed Hunger and Hydration not decreasing in single-player when not hosting.
- Fixed CleanUpPlayers Command deleting yourself if not hosting.
- Fixed LocalPlayer not showing up in scoreboard when in single-player.
Stationeers update for 2 September 2022
v0.2.3570.17364
Patchnotes via Steam Community
