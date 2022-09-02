9/1: Autosaving (experimental) and Bugfixes

Hello shopkeepers!

This patch we've added autosaving. This should help reduce the number of times people lose their save data. Let us know how it works over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

Changes

Added autosaving (experimental) along with an autosaving

Fixed strafe blending so it looks better when spamming left/right

Changed customer traffic to be heavy from 8AM to 8PM instead of 5AM to 10PM

Slightly decreased elderly and tourist patience drain rates

Fixes