9/1: Autosaving (experimental) and Bugfixes

Hello shopkeepers!
This patch we've added autosaving. This should help reduce the number of times people lose their save data. Let us know how it works over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.
Changes
- Added autosaving (experimental) along with an autosaving
- Fixed strafe blending so it looks better when spamming left/right
- Changed customer traffic to be heavy from 8AM to 8PM instead of 5AM to 10PM
- Slightly decreased elderly and tourist patience drain rates
Fixes
- Fixed jump blends when spam sprint jumping
- Fixed NRE when equipping a fishing rod
- Fixed save system NRE
- Optimized trees greatly
- Fixed customization component NRE
- Fixed client getting stuck in black screen after respawning sometimes
- Fixed issue where some items would not be networked sometimes
- Fixed issue where items were missing from NPC shops for clients
- Fixed issue where clients couldn't see items from other chunks if the host grabbed them
- Fixed exploit where you could infinitely craft from the player crafting menu
- Fixed issue where shop policies were not loading as equipped properly
- Fixed issue where shop reputation was not being synced to clients
Changed files in this update