 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 2 September 2022

9/1: Autosaving (experimental) and Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9437637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello shopkeepers!

This patch we've added autosaving. This should help reduce the number of times people lose their save data. Let us know how it works over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

Changes

  • Added autosaving (experimental) along with an autosaving
  • Fixed strafe blending so it looks better when spamming left/right
  • Changed customer traffic to be heavy from 8AM to 8PM instead of 5AM to 10PM
  • Slightly decreased elderly and tourist patience drain rates

Fixes

  • Fixed jump blends when spam sprint jumping
  • Fixed NRE when equipping a fishing rod
  • Fixed save system NRE
  • Optimized trees greatly
  • Fixed customization component NRE
  • Fixed client getting stuck in black screen after respawning sometimes
  • Fixed issue where some items would not be networked sometimes
  • Fixed issue where items were missing from NPC shops for clients
  • Fixed issue where clients couldn't see items from other chunks if the host grabbed them
  • Fixed exploit where you could infinitely craft from the player crafting menu
  • Fixed issue where shop policies were not loading as equipped properly
  • Fixed issue where shop reputation was not being synced to clients

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link