VOIDCRISIS update for 2 September 2022

VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

Share · View all patches · Build 9437496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The strategy for dealing with the Phantom VA intrusion.

Some of the essential points are summarized.

・Need to confirm the location of the target
└ There will be a notification when Phantom VA is invaded, and the BGM will change as well.
└ Check the location of the Phantom VA when you have no idea what action they will take.

・Watch out for the Central Core
└ Pay attention to the remaining HP level of the Central Core when there is an intrusion.
└ If it is low, it is safer to use the Quantum Entanglement Lattice to recover or guard the Central Core.

・Stop the enemy's movement
└ You can use the Gravity Ball or Sonic Blade to inhibit the actions of the Phantom VA and create favorable conditions.
└ Collaborative attacks allow for more effective combat.

・Avoid engaging the direct fire
└ The Phantom VA's Armour will gradually decrease and there is a time limit. └If the Phantom VA stays still, do not engage head-on either.
└ It is also a tactic to wait for Armour to get weaker before attacking.

