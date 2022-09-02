VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The strategy for dealing with the Phantom VA intrusion.

Some of the essential points are summarized.

・Need to confirm the location of the target

└ There will be a notification when Phantom VA is invaded, and the BGM will change as well.

└ Check the location of the Phantom VA when you have no idea what action they will take.

・Watch out for the Central Core

└ Pay attention to the remaining HP level of the Central Core when there is an intrusion.

└ If it is low, it is safer to use the Quantum Entanglement Lattice to recover or guard the Central Core.

・Stop the enemy's movement

└ You can use the Gravity Ball or Sonic Blade to inhibit the actions of the Phantom VA and create favorable conditions.

└ Collaborative attacks allow for more effective combat.

・Avoid engaging the direct fire

└ The Phantom VA's Armour will gradually decrease and there is a time limit. └If the Phantom VA stays still, do not engage head-on either.

└ It is also a tactic to wait for Armour to get weaker before attacking.