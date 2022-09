Let the Gladiator Games begin in Conqueror’s Blade: Colosseum!

The First Territory War begins on September 3 and will be waged every Tuesday and Saturday throughout Colosseum.

Take part in Territory Wars by joining a player-controlled Free House or Alliance, or a Cohort (NPC-controlled House) and expand your empire by fighting alongside your fellow warlords via the ‘Events’ interface on the "J" menu or in the Open World to gain control of fiefs.